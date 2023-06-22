Impeachment trial of former Texas AG Ken Paxton to begin in September

AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the Texas Senate’s passage of Senate Resolution 35, the rules for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Warren Kenneth (Ken) Paxton:

“After 2 days of thoughtful deliberation, the Texas Senate has adopted rules for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Paxton. The Senate will perform its duty per the Texas Constitution.”

The trial of Attorney General Paxton will begin at 9 a.m. on September 5, 2023.

Senate Resolution 35 can be read here.

