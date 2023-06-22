Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office ice giveaway sees success, will continue

To give Gregg County residents a little relief from the heat, The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office organized some help.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - To give Gregg County residents a little relief from the heat, The Gregg County Sheriff's Office organized some help.

They are giving away free water and ice to anyone who needs it. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said since they can’t get the power back on, they decided on ice. They started at 8 a.m., but people lined up about 45 minutes earlier. The sheriff’s office just wanted to do their part.

“Everybody in the community is helping out. Pretty much all the resources through the Department of Emergency Management is being pulled a million different directions. Every county in East Texas is in some form of stress right now. So, we got the forest service out here, we grabbed some of our trustees and we’re doing what we can.”

Harrington said they will continue to give it away tomorrow. They’re handing it out behind the Gregg County Health Department at Second Street and Highway 80 in Longview starting at 8 a.m.

The entrance will be located at Turk Street and 2nd Street.

