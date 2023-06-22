Families of line crews speaking about their experiences as line family

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - As line crews continue to work to restore power, families of line crews are left waiting for their families to return to them.

One of those families is the Caplinger family of Mineola, who have lived relatively close to the area.

Destiny Caplinger is the fiancée of Ryder Caplinger, a lineman of seven years. While her fiancée is out on the line restoring power to families left in the dark, Caplinger stays at home with their two children Rylee and Kyler.

“He’s just a giving person, he’s a hard worker,” Caplinger said. “He always wants to try to level up on his job.”

Caplinger expresses there are days back-to-back that they don’t see the line man, as he’s always on the road working from job to job.

“I don’t think people realize how much of a toll on line man families,” Caplinger said. “They’re gone more than they are home most of the time.”

Kyler Moore looks up to his father, wanting to be a lineman when he grows up. For Father’s Day, he drew a photo of his father in the bucket truck he rides to access the powerlines easier.

“I made my dad in the linemen truck with us waving at him, because sometimes we don’t get to say goodbye to him,” Moore said.

In the early hours of June 16, a wave of thunderstorms and powerful winds swept through East Texas, causing trees to bring down power lines and leaving families in Upshur County and Wood County without power.

That night, Ryder had just arrived home and as he was getting ready to go to sleep, he got a call letting him know to go to Sherman, TX, a nearly two-and-a-half-hour drive from where the Caplingers live.

“When everybody else has their family hunkered down, they’re all scared you know as they should be, mine’s out there driving to restore power doing what he’s supposed to do, and he can’t say no,” Caplinger said.

For 24 hours, Caplinger and his line crew worked to restore power across the state to those who lost it for periods of time, ranging from hours to days on end. All while Destiny was at home with the kids and their dogs trying to calm everyone down.

“You’re stuck in a position of what do you do and he’s not there to help,” Caplinger said. “I can’t just stop what I’m doing... I have to keep on doing what I can for them two.”

Destiny expresses there are days that are so long for her fiancée that he loses sleep, doesn’t get a chance to eat and sometimes doesn’t have a chance to drink water his days are so busy.

“They’re dehydrated, they’re sleep deprived and not only that but they don’t have time to sit down and eat,” Caplinger said.

While line crews work to restore power to communities who remain in the dark, line families share the best way to support the line families is to food and cold water since they may not have a chance to eat or drink during their shifts.

