By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy and hot through the afternoon, but not as hot as the last few days.  A heat advisory continues into the evening, but only for a few counties to the southwest where heat index values are soaring well above 100 degrees.  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the evening, but only a slight chance tonight and during the day tomorrow.  Most of Friday will be hot with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.  By Friday night, there is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could last into Saturday morning.  High pressure moves over East Texas by Saturday afternoon and temperatures warm very quickly into early next week.  Many parts of East Texas will likely hit the 100 degree mark by the middle of next week.

