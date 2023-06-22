Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas man speaks about recovering from storms after 21 trees fall in yard

Uprooted trees in Harrison County
Uprooted trees in Harrison County(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrison County, Texas (KSLA) - Thousands in the ArkLaTex are still without electricity after damaging storms ripped through North Louisiana and East Texas. Residents in Harrison County face an identical dilemma.

Due to severe storms on June 16, East Texans have been without power for six days. Across Marshall, Texas, power lines are down, and trees have been uprooted from the ground.

Some residents have had their power restored across Harrison County; however, some are still without it.

A Marshall resident says over a dozen trees fell down in his yard during the storm, and one of them totaled his wife’s car. None of the trees damaged his family’s home though.

Uprooted trees in Harrison County
Uprooted trees in Harrison County(KSLA)

“We have about 21 trees down here on the property. As big as the trees were, as close to the property as they were, that nothing hit the house, yeah, we’re real fortunate,” Zeigler said.

Ziegler says he’s been using a generator during the power outage and that he’s also grateful the community has been coming together and helping each other as they recover from the storm.

“Like I’ve told my friends across the state, it really is just an inconvenience. We’re gonna stay positive and get through this. We’re strong enough people. It’s just gonna take some work,” he said.

Go here for East Texas cooling centers and resources.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
TYLER PUBLIC LIBRARY
Tyler Public Library meets to consider relocating 2 controversial books
Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages
As heat advisories remain in effect and summer begins, many East Texans are looking for relief...
Tyler Salvation Army sets up 2 community cooling centers
Tyler Library Book Meeting