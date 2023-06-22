Better East Texas: Severe weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather recently has been in a severe pattern that has left our area in a huge state of need. But the call has been answered. Severe thunderstorms delivering large and destructive hail, tornadoes and oppressive heat have delivered a one-two-three punch that has crippled a large part of the electric grid in East Texas. At one point more than 200-thousand residents were without electricity. The work to restore and rebuild started immediately with hundreds of bucket trucks working through all hours of the day and night and even through Father’s Day to reconnect power to neighborhoods and homes. Churches and volunteer groups sprang into action immediately clearing downed trees and providing water and supplies to those affected. Local companies offered water and ice for those left cooking in the heat. And charities set up food and critical supply pick up locations throughout the area. For some these storms had little impact but, again, for hundreds of thousands of others, it was a major life disruption. The lesson out of this is that this was a perfect example of Texans helping Texans – neighbors helping neighbors, without consideration of color, creed, religion, political alignment or other typical dividing line. And while local and state governments responded, this was a true grassroots rescue. There will be more storms and, unfortunately, more loss of power but if this recent series of selfless giving by dozens of groups is any indication of what can happen in the future, we will be well taken care of and that makes for a Better East Texas.

