BBB warns of scam artists looking to take advantage of East Texans with storm damage

After the storm, comes a different kind of storm chaser. Scam artists looking to take advantage of those in need of repairs.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the storm, comes a different kind of storm chaser. Scam artists looking to take advantage of those in need of repairs.

“People are very vulnerable during this time,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas. “We do often have a lot of people come in from out of the area, fly by night, itinerant workers that come in and take advantage of those people who are suffering.”

Among her tips to protect yourself, watch out for contractors asking for the money upfront - especially in cash.

“Pay a third up front, a third when the work’s 50 percent complete, and a third when it’s fully complete,” Mills said. “You definitely don’t want to pay for everything up front.”

That’s because scam artists are known to either take the money and never show up or do some of the work and then disappear. It’s among the reasons experts advise those with damage to hire locally.

“Even if a contractor has the best of intentions and does a good job, if there’s something you find later that needs to be done, it’s going to be very difficult to get them to come back to do that work. So, if you can, work locally,” said Ben Gonzales with the Texas Department of Insurance.

Back at the BBB, Mills also advises you to watch out for contractors who may have leftover materials from another job and offer you a “too good to be true” price. it’s a practice they see a lot of scam artists use to take advantage of people.

“We’re in desperate situations. We’re panicking because we want to get our house fixed as quickly as possible. And again, sometimes people don’t make logical decisions and we always want people to make educated decisions before they spend their money on home repairs or really anything else,” Mills said.

Click here for the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

