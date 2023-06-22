Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.
Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – About 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled for potential impalement, laceration and puncture risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark while using the toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

Zuru, the toy manufacturer, is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in injuries to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas, CPSC reported.

Nine of the injuries required stitches or medical attention.

The recall involves both full size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

CPSC said in a news release the recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Consumers with the recalled toys can contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Click here to register for the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

Blair Blackwell with the the East Texas Food Bank talks about the organization's food giveaway.
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank sees surge in residents seeking assistance after storms
Blair Blackwell with the the East Texas Food Bank talks about the organization's food giveaway.
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank sees surge in residents seeking assistance after storms
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
LIVE: Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’ and says he still expects to meet with him