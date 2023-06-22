Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘40 goats in my yard’: Goats invade neighborhood, graze in yards after breaking off from herd

A herd of goats took over a Texas neighborhood while grazing at a nearby development. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (WFAA) – A neighborhood in Texas is called Erwin Farms, but there usually aren’t any farm animals there.

However, last week was an exception when a herd of goats from a nearby development came looking for their next meal.

Residents said there was no stopping the goats.

Multiple house cameras from around the neighborhood caught the 40 goats that broke from a herd grazing nearby.

Garrett Piersall, a neighbor, said his family has lived in the community for four years.

“It gets a little wild around here every now and then,” he said. “We woke up and I said, ‘Marlon, you won’t believe what happened on the cove this morning. 40 goats were in my yard.’”

The goats are normally tasked with eating down vegetation and helping with the fire season. Instead, they ended up looking for food in the small community.

“I think they ate a little bit from everybody’s yard all the way around the circle,” Piersall said. “In fact, one of the guys was eating my tree. It was pretty wild.”

A few yards were picked clean, including Piersall’s bushes.

“It actually did us a favor because we were going to pull them probably this week or next anyways,” he said.

The goats were eventually reunited with the herd after the firm that employs the goats located them. That firm did not want to give a statement.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages
As heat advisories remain in effect and summer begins, many East Texans are looking for relief...
Tyler Salvation Army sets up 2 community cooling centers
Last week’s storm and power outages resulted in a high demand for generators, the likes of...
Longview generator shortage follows weather-related spike in demand
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report...
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations