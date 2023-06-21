Wednesday’s Weather: Less muggy today, but still hot. Highs in the mid 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is going to be another hot day, and it is already warm this morning, many of us are in the 80s as we start the day. This afternoon we’ll warm into the mid 90s, feeling like the triple digits but likely seeing the heat index (“feels like”) closer to 105-degrees for most today. That is lower than it has been the last couple of days, and thus we do not have as many counties under the Excessive Heat Warning today, though most of the counties dropped from the Excessive Heat Warning are now under a Heat Advisory. A brief “cool down” is still expected for the two or three days, but the weekend still looks hot and muggy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.