Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Less muggy today, but still hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy and warm this morning, many of us are starting our Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Through the morning hours there is a chance, about 20%, for a couple showers or an isolated thunderstorm, most of us will stay dry. Around lunchtime, we’ll have warmed into the upper 80s and maybe low 90s in the warmer spots. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Slightly lower humidity and cooler temperatures will lead to a lower heat index (“feels like”) this afternoon, so many counties have been dropped from the Excessive Heat Warning and are now under a Heat Advisory. Either way, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat.

This evening we’ll be much like the last few, though we do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight. A complex of storms will make its way out of Oklahoma late in the night, diving south towards North and Central Texas. This system may be far enough east that we see some thunderstorm activity in our area, we’ll be watching for you and keep you updated. Partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon, highs in the lower 90s, and pretty much the same for Friday. The heat gets turned back up for the weekend, with mid to upper 90s back in the forecast. We’ll be closing in on 100-degrees areawide Sunday through at least the first part of next week, though there are no 100-degree temperatures officially in the forecast yet. Have a great Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

