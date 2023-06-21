Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today marks the official start of Summer, making today the longest day of the year! We’ll see temperatures range from very warm to downright HOT, with heat indices well over 100 degrees for most East Texans. Please continue to do much of the same we’ve been doing over the past few days: Drinking plenty of water, staying cool, and limiting your time outdoors during the heat of the day. Rain chances are quite spotty for today and tomorrow, with only a few pop-up showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm possible later today. A cluster of storms is expected to track south from the Red River tonight and will likely favor North and Central Texas but could still bring a few storms to our far western zones sometime tonight into tomorrow morning, with additional limited shower and storm chances on Thursday afternoon. All this to say, if you have plans on being outside or on the road tomorrow, remain alert and on the look out for a few storms capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and potentially some larger hail. To bring in some good news to the weather story, a weak cold front is slowly pulling drier air into portions of East Texas today, knocking average highs for most back down into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday, with some lower humidity values as well. South winds will return by the weekend, marking a quick jump in afternoon temperatures for the remainder of the forecast period, so lets appreciate the slightly cooler temperatures while they are here.

