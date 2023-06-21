Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler Salvation Army sets up 2 cooling centers

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Brownsboro resident Mattie Whittaker about her experience with one of the centers.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Salvation Army has two cooling centers open for people to get out of the heat and hydrate.

They are also providing box fans to those in need. Their help desk is open 24/7 for anyone who has questions or concerns about receiving help this summer. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Brownsboro resident Mattie Whittaker about her experience with one of the centers.

