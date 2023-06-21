Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler County game warden breaks up fish shocking operation

Texas Police Lights
Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County game warden patrolling the Neches River caught someone fish shocking from a boat Saturday evening.

Captain Brandon Moseley said the game warden was patrolling the river south of the B.A. Steinhagen dam and noticed someone from a boat throw something into the water. The game warden approached the boat and saw someone in the boat had a zapper to shock fish.

Moseley said the owner of the boat also did not have a registration.

Moseley said the illegal practice involves using a zapper to shock fish to the top and using a net to reel them in. It is a Class C misdemeanor.

Moseley said restitution charges may also be applied.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches
Cooling centers and services available in East Texas
Credit: Jann Nichols/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
WATCH: California bald eagles raise adopted red-tailed hawks
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F