Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas firefighters meet baby they helped deliver in a parking lot

Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and...
Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and Miranda Huntley, the woman they helped deliver the baby of in a parking lot earlier this month.(Lake Worth Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and Miranda Huntley, the woman whom they helped during childbirth in a parking lot earlier this month.

On June 19, 2023, the City of Lake Worth Fire Department got the chance to reunite with Huntley and her newborn son, Issac.

Each person involved on the scene received a Stork award and got the chance to hold baby Issac.

“We’ll never be able to express our gratitude enough,” Huntley said in a reply to a Facebook post. “These men and women were amazing and such a blessing as we abruptly welcomed Issac into our world! Thank you all!”

(Lake Worth Fire Department)

Huntley was at home on June 2, 2023, when she began to go into labor. She immediately called a friend and they left for the hospital.

After about 10 minutes of driving, they realized the baby was coming before they could get there. They called 911 and the call-taker, Valerie Ann Carson who has helped deliver over 30 babies over the phone, directed them to the closest parking lot.

Lake Worth Engine 10 and Medstar went to Biggers Funeral Home where they found Huntley in the passenger seat of a car going into labor.

Both teams helped Huntley give birth her son.

Huntley and her son were moved by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken...
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
TYLER PUBLIC LIBRARY
Tyler Public Library meets to consider relocating 2 controversial books
Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages
As heat advisories remain in effect and summer begins, many East Texans are looking for relief...
Tyler Salvation Army sets up 2 community cooling centers