Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Jerry Thompson
Jerry Thompson(Wood County Jail)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hawkins man who reportedly called authorities and said he was fearful of his daughter after he drowned her nine puppies.

Jerry Lynn Thompson Jr., 66, is charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals.

According to Lt. Austin Milbourn, the office received a call on Sunday from Thompson, who admitted to drowning puppies. He said he feared his daughter, who owned the puppies, was going to burn down his house.

Milbourn said deputies responded and learned Thompson had drowned nine dogs before placing them in a trash can. Deputies found three other dogs alive and turned them over to the daughter.

Thompson was arrested and is being held on a collective $135,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Longview police say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Cooling centers and services available in East Texas
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-21-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Less muggy today, but still hot. Highs in the mid 90s
Upshur County Electric Co-op continues power restoration, downed line repair
Internet, email access further restored at SFA following cyber attack