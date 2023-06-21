Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hawkins man who reportedly called authorities and said he was fearful of his daughter after he drowned her nine puppies.

Jerry Lynn Thompson Jr., 66, is charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals.

According to Lt. Austin Milbourn, the office received a call on Sunday from Thompson, who admitted to drowning puppies. He said he feared his daughter, who owned the puppies, was going to burn down his house.

Milbourn said deputies responded and learned Thompson had drowned nine dogs before placing them in a trash can. Deputies found three other dogs alive and turned them over to the daughter.

Thompson was arrested and is being held on a collective $135,000 bond.

