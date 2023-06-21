Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

San Antonio police warn Texans about phone scam

(WHSV)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police Department has become aware of a phone scam Texans have fallen victim to.

SAPD states that the scammers are using a fake city number, starting in 210-207, and claim people are being investigated by the police.

The scammers often ask for money in order to settle the fake investigation, police say.

SAPD says they will never contact people to ask for money. SAPD ask people to be mindful of who they speak to and verify the person who contacts them before giving out information.

Anyone who has been a victim of a scam is asked to call SAP’s nonemergency number at 210-207-7273 to make a police report.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken...
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
TYLER PUBLIC LIBRARY
Tyler Public Library meets to consider relocating 2 controversial books
Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages
As heat advisories remain in effect and summer begins, many East Texans are looking for relief...
Tyler Salvation Army sets up 2 community cooling centers