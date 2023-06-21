Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rains County deputy investigated, fired in connection with K9 death

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rains County Sheriff’s Office K9 death has led to the termination of his handler with criminal charges possibly coming next.

K9 Kumo was found dead on May 11 and Sheriff Michael Hopkins said an investigation of the death began.

On Wednesday, Hopkins said the deputy, who was Kumo’s handler and discovered him dead, has been terminated after it was determined he violated policy.

Hopkins said a criminal case will be referred to the district attorney’s office.

Hopkins said the deputy violated canine operations policy and vehicle maintenance procedures.

KLTV has reached out to the DA’s office for comment.

