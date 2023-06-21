Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused traffic delays on U.S. 59 near Nacogdoches.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff said the truck was carrying concrete and pipes when it overturned around 12:57 p.m. He said crews have been working to clean up the area since, and traffic delays have occurred. The incident is reportedly near Nacogdoches on the way to Lufkin.

