Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused traffic delays on U.S. 59 near Nacogdoches.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff said the truck was carrying concrete and pipes when it overturned around 12:57 p.m. He said crews have been working to clean up the area since, and traffic delays have occurred. The incident is reportedly near Nacogdoches on the way to Lufkin.

