Lufkin City Council approves homestead exemption, park master plan budget amendment

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council approved several items during Tuesday’s meeting, including a 10 percent homestead exemption and a park master plan budget.

The homestead exemption will be effective for the 2023 tax year. The action will also provide an extra $20,000 exemption for people 65 years old and older.

The council also approved a budget amendment for phase one of the Morris Frank Park Master Plan. City Manager Kevin Gee said in the meeting they plan on funding the project in multi-year payments from the city’s general reserves fund.

“We’d love to spend $30 million out there but that’s just not reasonable. I hear from people that are concerned we’re spending $10 million, so we’re in a position here as council members to try to find a happy median and work with everybody. Giving them what they want but especially in a project like this, it’s easier said than done,” said Mayor Mark Hicks

