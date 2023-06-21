Longview generator shortage follows weather-related spike in demand

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Last week’s storm and power outages resulted in a high demand for generators, the likes of which area retailers have rarely seen. And they were quickly hard to find.

It started with Thursday night’s storm that surprised East Texans with their intensity. At Hardin Ace Hardware in Longview, Manger Alec James said that led to a sudden clearing out of their supply.

“We had generators on hand and in stock for less than an hour, probably,” James said.

Demand for the items was still high, which led the store to extreme measures.

“We took one of our personal trailers to Dallas, filled it up. Put as many generators on it as we could. And as quickly as we could unload them, they were gone,” James said.

He said there was a line of cars out front. It was like a drive through for one of the 80 generators he brought back. It was the same anywhere generators were carried in the area. Curtis Jenkins said he got at the Longview Lowes on Saturday.

“I think when I got in there, they had four left and I managed to get one,” Jenkins said.

He was forced to use multiple forms of payment for the necessary tool.

“Yeah, I went and did four credit cards so I could get it, you know. They approved it and I got one,” Jenkins said.

Tammy and Dennis Randolph said they also couldn’t find a generator where they live in Titus County.

“We went to McKinney and got it in McKinney. So, I just got back from McKinney. We picked it up there and I brought it home. I spent the last couple of days because I’m kind of a wuss about the heat,” Tammy said.

They had gone to cool off with their daughter. Anyone using a generator must be aware of carbon monoxide, the use of heavy cords for high loads like a freezer, and other dangers.

“You got to turn it off before you put gas into it. You know, one drop of gas down the side of that engine you could have a fire pretty quickly,” James said.

Ace Hardware Manager Alec James said demand has slacked off but is still there. He said although many of his customers’ power is restored some want to be prepared for the next outage.

