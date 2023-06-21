Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last week’s storms damaged homes and businesses all across East Texas. Power outages also forced many people to throw out all of the food in their refrigerators and freezers. Damages and losses that may be covered by your insurance provider.

“That is the first step that every property owner should take,” said Seth Christensen with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. “If you have insurance, that’s who you should make a claim with in order to determine if they’re going to cover those losses you sustained.”

Officials recommend reporting damage to your insurance agent as soon as possible and learning more about what your policy will cover.

“Deductibles are the main thing,” said State Farm Agent Thomas Perry. “Know what you have, and you can adjust your deductibles. The higher the deductible, the lower the price is. The lower the deductible, the higher the price is.”

When it comes to contractors, Perry recommends getting multiple bids from trusted contractors.

“Have two or three roofers come out and look at it and give you an estimate before you file a claim,” said Perry. “Because if you have a $3,000 deductible and the damage is $1,000, there’s no use in filing a claim and you don’t want that on your record.”

Insurance companies also want property owners to prevent further damage to their property without making major repairs. For instance, cover holes with tarps.

“So temporary repairs are fine, and go ahead and save your receipts for plywood or tarp or whatever you had to buy to make those temporary repairs,” said Ben Gonzales with the Texas Department of Insurance.

The Texas Department of Insurance also advises people to not toss damaged items like soaked furniture and rugs. Gonzalez said get them out of the house to prevent mold but keep them around until after your adjuster visit.

Aside from property damage, many East Texans were also forced to toss spoiled food due to power outages. Losses that may be covered by your insurance provider, according to Gonzalez.

“A lot of insurance policies will cover that loss if the damage that turned off the lights was a covered loss,” Gonzalez said. “So, just go ahead and take pictures of any of that food that you had to throw out and call your insurance company.”

When it comes to power companies reimbursing you for outage-related damages, SWEPCO says in general they are not responsible for damage caused by natural disasters.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.