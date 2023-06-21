Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors

East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors
East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The country’s largest protestant denomination took their first vote to ban female pastors last week.

The Southern Baptist Convention passed a first vote to expel two churches for having female pastors, that led to a proposed amendment in their constitution, restricting all pastoral and elder roles to men only.

It was partly the subject of last Sunday’s sermon at First Baptist Church of Lufkin.

“Nothing about 10,000 Baptists who met in New Orleans and talked about missions, or evangelism, or even Jesus. No, they were too busy attacking women,” said senior pastor Mark Newton in the service.

“Now things have changed in that you don’t really look like them and totally think like them then now you can’t be a part of them,” Newton said.

Newton has been the church’s pastor since 2016. He said the church has three women in roles as ministers.

“Our church simply acknowledged what God had done a long time ago, we ordain them,” he said.

In a press conference, SBC’s president said they believe their decision is based on biblical scripture. Newton said the action may lead to the church to leave the Southern Baptist Convention altogether.

Newton said the action may lead to the church leaving the SBC altogether.

“We can get out before they kick us out,” he said from the pulpit.

Local church leaders plan on having a resolution to break away from the southern Baptist convention before their final vote.

“This church affirms women as ministers, as pastors, as teachers, as leaders in our church. Kind of like god had a high view of women in ministry,” Newton said.

The SBC’s amendment requires a second vote before becoming official. The second vote is expected next year.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages
Salvation Army Relief
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’
Last week’s storm and power outages resulted in a high demand for generators, the likes of...
Longview generator shortage follows weather-related spike in demand
Workers clear a downed tree from the roof of a home on Tiffany Lane in Longview.
Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages