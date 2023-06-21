FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The country’s largest protestant denomination took their first vote to ban female pastors last week.

The Southern Baptist Convention passed a first vote to expel two churches for having female pastors, that led to a proposed amendment in their constitution, restricting all pastoral and elder roles to men only.

It was partly the subject of last Sunday’s sermon at First Baptist Church of Lufkin.

“Nothing about 10,000 Baptists who met in New Orleans and talked about missions, or evangelism, or even Jesus. No, they were too busy attacking women,” said senior pastor Mark Newton in the service.

“Now things have changed in that you don’t really look like them and totally think like them then now you can’t be a part of them,” Newton said.

Newton has been the church’s pastor since 2016. He said the church has three women in roles as ministers.

“Our church simply acknowledged what God had done a long time ago, we ordain them,” he said.

In a press conference, SBC’s president said they believe their decision is based on biblical scripture. Newton said the action may lead to the church to leave the Southern Baptist Convention altogether.

“We can get out before they kick us out,” he said from the pulpit.

Local church leaders plan on having a resolution to break away from the southern Baptist convention before their final vote.

“This church affirms women as ministers, as pastors, as teachers, as leaders in our church. Kind of like god had a high view of women in ministry,” Newton said.

The SBC’s amendment requires a second vote before becoming official. The second vote is expected next year.

