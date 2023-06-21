Federal jury trial underway for Jacksonville man accused in child sex trafficking ring

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal jury trial is underway for a Jacksonville man accused in his role of a sex trafficking business he conducted around the state.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for charges of five counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He faces up to life in prison on the charges.

Herndon’s co-defendants, Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, Tavarus D. Watkins and Patrick Lamont Cross have pleaded guilty in the case and are waiting for sentencing.

Herndon’s trial began Tuesday after a jury was selected.

During testimony Wednesday, it was alleged the crime ring used websites to post ads for females. It was also alleged that Herndon was a mentor in the ring.

Some cities mentioned as locations for encounters included Tyler, Nacogdoches, Austin, Abilene and Dallas.

