Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Federal jury trial underway for Jacksonville man accused in child sex trafficking ring

Desnique Herndon
Desnique Herndon(Gregg County Jail)
By Colten Sneed
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal jury trial is underway for a Jacksonville man accused in his role of a sex trafficking business he conducted around the state.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for charges of five counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He faces up to life in prison on the charges.

Herndon’s co-defendants, Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, Tavarus D. Watkins and Patrick Lamont Cross have pleaded guilty in the case and are waiting for sentencing.

Herndon’s trial began Tuesday after a jury was selected.

During testimony Wednesday, it was alleged the crime ring used websites to post ads for females. It was also alleged that Herndon was a mentor in the ring.

Some cities mentioned as locations for encounters included Tyler, Nacogdoches, Austin, Abilene and Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire on Saturday in Shelby County
Center fire department responds to rekindled fires at Portacool
Center Fire Chief Keith Byndom
Center fire department responds to rekindled fires at Portacool
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat
Cooling centers and services available in East Texas