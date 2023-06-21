Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s another hot afternoon, but not quite as hot as yesterday.  A few clouds and even some light showers have developed just to the west and continue moving southeast this afternoon.  Western counties of East Texas will keep a slight chance for rain in the forecast through early evening.  Otherwise, most of East Texas will see hot, humid conditions with highs in the mid 90s today, but dropping to the lower 90s for the end of the week.  A better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms is back in the forecast for late tonight into Thursday morning.  Another better chance for rain may return late Friday into the overnight hours again.  This will keep temperatures right near average for this time of the year through the end of the work week.  High pressure moves over East Texas this weekend, cutting off chances for rain and warming temperatures quickly into next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 6-21-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 6-21-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips