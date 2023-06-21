East Texas (KLTV) - It’s another hot afternoon, but not quite as hot as yesterday. A few clouds and even some light showers have developed just to the west and continue moving southeast this afternoon. Western counties of East Texas will keep a slight chance for rain in the forecast through early evening. Otherwise, most of East Texas will see hot, humid conditions with highs in the mid 90s today, but dropping to the lower 90s for the end of the week. A better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms is back in the forecast for late tonight into Thursday morning. Another better chance for rain may return late Friday into the overnight hours again. This will keep temperatures right near average for this time of the year through the end of the work week. High pressure moves over East Texas this weekend, cutting off chances for rain and warming temperatures quickly into next week.

