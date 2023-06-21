City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of East Texans still without power.

The camp is in Pittsburg at the Broach Park area, where a tent city has been established to house a small army of workers.

From forest service personnel, to national guard troops, to police and fire units, all are pitching in to help citizens with bottled water, ice, MREs, and even healthcare at mobile patient buses.

“We’re serving all counties around Camp county where Pittsburg is. We also have Texas division of emergency management, some resources from Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system. We have people in this camp from as far away as Oregon,” said base camp director and Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy

The tent city is where a small army of workers will live while helping those in need.

“It just affected such a large area. Wide spread area, and it’s just taking a while to recover from that.” Abernathy said.

“It’s been hot and muggy. Kind of crazy, amazing how everybody has come together though to make it work for everybody’s benefit, so I’m thankful for that,” said Camp county resident Brittney Griffin.

“Only advice that I can give to people is stay in. Stay cool,” said Camp county resident F.C. Cheatum.

And even health care at mobile patient buses, and in the field.

“And they’re actually going door to door to these folks that are vulnerable populations, checking on individuals. seeing how they’re doing. There’s ‘2 a.m.’ here that can carry approximately 16 patients,” the Pittsburg mayor said.

The objective: To help as long as it’s needed.

“Texans helping Texas. We’re here for the duration,” said Abernathy.

There are base camp locations in Mount Vernon and Marshall as well, and a supply distribution operation in Gilmer.

