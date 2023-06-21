Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers, and a related traffic incident injured four others, authorities said.

The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m., Chicago police and fire officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the pedestrians were headed to the ball game. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

One of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were in critical condition.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

Four people inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition, news outlets quoted authorities as saying. It wasn’t clear how they were injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

