West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A utility lineman from West Virginia working to restore power in Marshall died after working in the heat Monday.

The 35-year-old lineman, who has not been named, was in Texas with Appalachian Power working to restore power to the area after last week’s storms. According to Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, the man’s death has been attributed to heat-related causes, and an autopsy has yet to reveal to exact cause.

According to Oswalt, the man had been working with his crew and allegedly collapsed from the heat. His coworkers got him back to their motel to cool down, and he was responsive and seemingly fine for a while. Later that evening, he was found in his room unresponsive, and ultimately pronounced dead.

Many people throughout East Texas are still without power, and thousands of linemen continue to work to restore electricity to Marshall and the surrounding areas.

