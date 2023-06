UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Communications Manager Tony McCullough about ongoing repairs in Upshur Rural’s district.

A power crew is also at work on a broken pole on FM 555 in Upshur County.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Communications Manager Tony McCullough about ongoing repairs in Upshur Rural’s district.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.