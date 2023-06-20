Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Marion County judge gives update on storm recovery efforts

By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Blake Holland speaks with Marion County Judge Leward Lafleur about the ongoing post-storm efforts in Jefferson and Marion County. With thousands of people still without power, the state has delivered water, ice, and meals. Community members are also pitching in to take care of one another, according to Lafluer.

