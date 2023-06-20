State asks East Texans to report storm damage to better understand area’s need for assistance

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is asking East Texans to report recent storm damage to help officials better understand the scope of the severe weather outbreak.

As of Tuesday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott had declared disasters in 12 East Texas counties, including Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith, Titus, Cas, Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties. The governor’s declaration authorizes the use of all available state resources and eliminates “red tape” when it comes to local governments requesting state assistance.

While the governor’s actions focuses on immediate needs, TDEM is already working to determine if the disaster meets the “high threshold” for federal assistance.

“From all of our damage assessments that we do at the state level in partnership with our local officials, we will then call in our federal partners and make a recommendation to the governor as to whether or not we’ve met those federal requirements,” said Seth Christensen with TDEM.

Christensen explained TDEM gathers damage information not only using crews on the ground but also from residents using the online iSTAT tool. If officials determine damage is nearing requirements for federal assistance, they’ll request federal partners come and survey impacted properties.

“We need to be able to show 800 homes with major damage or destroyed that are un or underinsured in order to get FEMA federal assistance, or we might qualify for additional assistance from, say, the Small Business Administration,” Christensen said. “And for that we need to be able to show 25 homes that have major damage or are destroyed in a jurisdiction.”

To report storm damage to TDEM, click here.

