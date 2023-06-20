Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

State asks East Texans to report storm damage to better understand area’s need for assistance

Damage reports could help state get federal assistance
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is asking East Texans to report recent storm damage to help officials better understand the scope of the sever
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is asking East Texans to report recent storm damage to help officials better understand the scope of the severe weather outbreak.

As of Tuesday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott had declared disasters in 12 East Texas counties, including Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith, Titus, Cas, Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties. The governor’s declaration authorizes the use of all available state resources and eliminates “red tape” when it comes to local governments requesting state assistance.

While the governor’s actions focuses on immediate needs, TDEM is already working to determine if the disaster meets the “high threshold” for federal assistance.

“From all of our damage assessments that we do at the state level in partnership with our local officials, we will then call in our federal partners and make a recommendation to the governor as to whether or not we’ve met those federal requirements,” said Seth Christensen with TDEM.

Christensen explained TDEM gathers damage information not only using crews on the ground but also from residents using the online iSTAT tool. If officials determine damage is nearing requirements for federal assistance, they’ll request federal partners come and survey impacted properties.

“We need to be able to show 800 homes with major damage or destroyed that are un or underinsured in order to get FEMA federal assistance, or we might qualify for additional assistance from, say, the Small Business Administration,” Christensen said. “And for that we need to be able to show 25 homes that have major damage or are destroyed in a jurisdiction.”

To report storm damage to TDEM, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Gregg County judge declares local state of disaster
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Brookshire Grocery Company giving away free food, ice at various locations on Juneteenth
Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties

Latest News

Upshur County Electric Co-op continues power restoration, downed line repair
Internet, email access further restored at SFA following cyber attack
Gregg County working to restore power after 5 days of outages
State asks East Texans to report storm damage to better understand area’s need for assistance
ETFB mobile pantry provides food to 600 Gladewater families