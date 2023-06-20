Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Tyler police received a call at about 9 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler Saturday night
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 to be closed near Longview on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due...
Marshall hotel says system error caused incorrect rates
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas

Latest News

Crews continue to work around the clock to restore power and a sense of normalcy.
State leaders visit East Texas as part of disaster response
The City of Winona has been without power for four days.
City of Winona continues to recover from storm damage, power outages
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
President Biden visits California to unveil new climate projects
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend