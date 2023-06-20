Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rowlett Fire Department recover an unidentified body from Lake Ray Hubbard

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROWLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovered the body of an unidentified man from Lake Ray Hubbard.

On June 20, 2023, at around 8:10 a.m., the Rowlett Police Department received a call that a body had been found in the water near the 1300 block of Rowlett Road.

Once the body was recovered, Dallas Police Department and Dallas Medical Examiner retrieved the body.

The body has yet to be identified due to decomposition.

The Rowlett Police Department will wait for the Dallas Medical Examiner to identify the body and provide an update with more information.

