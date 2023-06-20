North Texas neighborhood terrorized by goats

MCKINNEY, Texas (CNN) - A neighborhood in McKinney is called Erwin Farms, but there’s not usually any farm animals. Lat week was the exception when a herd of goats from a nearby development came looking for their next meal.

“It gets a little wild around here every now and then,” said Garrett Piersall

Nobody would believe it until they saw it from multiple house cameras that caught it late Saturday, early Sunday.

“They were coming down the road right there just really slowly and just kind of chilled out right here,” said Mike Danielson.

40 goats broke from a herd that was grazing at a nearby development and took a stroll through this neighborhood instead of normally eating the vegetation to help with fire season.

“I think they ate a little bit from everybody’s yard all the way around the circle here. In fact, one of the guys just, just on two legs, eating my tree. It was pretty wild,” said Piersall.

Naturally, a few yards were picked clean, including Pearsall’s bushes.

“It actually did us a favor because we were going to pull them probably this week or next anyways,” said Piersall.

Most everything has been replaced, including normalcy.

“The grass is greener on the other side over here,” said Danielson.

