Mount Pleasant hosting ice giveaway, cooling stations due to heat advisory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Power is still out in areas of Titus County and that’s why the City of Mount Pleasant is offering relief from the heat.

The Mount Pleasant Civic center is serving as a county cooling station, although the city says it’s only been used by about ten people since Friday. But it will be open Tuesday just in case.

They are helping in another way as well, giving away free bags of ice at Fire Station 1 in Mount Pleasant to help Titus County Residents keep their food cold. Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRay says many stores are open this will help county residents keep food fresh. He says a group called Titus County Cares is volunteering to load the ice since firefighters may have to respond to a fire. MPFD is trying to fulfill a need.

“We requested this 18-wheeler load of ice from the state. And it’s free. All the people have to do is show up. We’ll give a couple of bags per household per day, and we will continue that until the need goes away,” Chief McRay said.

The Chief says as of this afternoon they’ve given away about 150 bags of ice and can get more loads from the state if they need it. Residents are getting creative with what they have.

“We’re doing our best, you know, with what resources that we have. Like we used our mini-fridges and stuff and we put ice in them to hold our food. But most of our ice is already melted right now,” Benjamin Gutierrez said.

