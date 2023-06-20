Longview police say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles

From Press Release

BIG SANDY, Texas - At approximately 11 p.m. on Monday night, 06/19/2023, an Upshur County Patrol Deputy located a blue Dodge Charger that had been involved in an earlier pursuit out of Pittsburg, Texas into Gilmer.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 155 South at a high rate of speed, near Gilmer, when spotted by Upshur County Deputy Matt Sartor. Deputy Sartor pursued the vehicle into Big Sandy, Texas, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of State Hwy. 155 and U.S. Hwy. 80.

The suspect, identified as Ethon Marquist Polty, 18 years of age, of Longview, Texas, crashed into 5 telephone poles and a Big Sandy fire plug before coming to rest. Mr. Polty was treated and released for minor injuries from a Tyler Hospital and was booked into the Upshur County Jail.

Polty was charged with Evading Police in a Vehicle (State Jail Felony), Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor B), and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon (misdemeanor A).

Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter set bonds totaling 90,000 dollars.

