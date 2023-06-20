Internet, email access further restored at SFA following cyber attack

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Internet access has been further restored at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches after a recent cyber attack.

According to an update posted on social media, internet access through wired ports is now available on campus for faculty, staff and students. Access to mySFA is also available, though not all functions are working. Students can access the internet via a wired port in their residence halls and on-campus computer labs. Ethernet cables are available to be checked out from the Steen Library, if needed.

Email is also now working for students on campus; however, email access for faculty and staff has not yet been restored.

“As we work on this, we want to remind everyone to avoid clicking on links in any email you might receive about resetting your password, etc. SFA will not send emails making requests like this, so these are phishing attempts,” campus administrators said in the update.

Additionally, the university’s TouchNet payment software and Banner, the primary business operations systems, also have been restored.

Administrators also said that all faculty, staff and students need to change their mySFA password following the directions at gosfa.com/outage. For help doing this, contact SFA’s Help Desk at 936-468-4357 (HELP) for assistance from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

