Houston police arrest man charged with killing family member

Houston Police Department arrested and charged Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, with the death of a woman.
Houston Police Department arrested and charged Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, with the death of a woman.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department arrested and charged Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, with the death of a woman.

According to police, the victim is a 66-year-old family member of Colquitt. The victim’s identity is waiting to be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

On June 9, 2023, at around 9:20 a.m. officers did a welfare check on Russell Street after family member said they could not get in contact with the victim.

Officers found the victim unresponsive in the house. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead. Police say the victim had suffered head trauma.

Colquitt was taken into custody at a different location and charged with the woman’s death, police say.

