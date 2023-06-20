Gregg County working to restore power after 5 days of outages

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Each day proves to be tougher than the last for East Texans without electricity.

On what for some is day five without power, crews from all over the country are continuing to repair lines throughout various cities across East Texas. Thousands are still without power across Longview today. Doug Warner works in communications for AEP and Swepco, and said more than 700 poles across East Texas and into Louisiana were broken during the storm.

“A lot of what’s gone on is accessibility. When you have that many poles down, a lot of the problems don’t happen right here on the side of a road, they happen off the beaten path,” Warner said.

Warner said progress is being made.

“If you look at the numbers, what started as 225,000 we’ve gotten down now to 90,000 maybe even below 90,000,” Warner said.

Don Mackay and his wife Robbie McCormack live in Longview and are among many who haven’t had power in five days. They had just bought food before the outage.

“All of the food in our refrigerator from Super One which was steaks and all our money we had at the beginning of the month. We spent all the money she had, and all the money I had to stock the fridge. It is now in that dumpster,” Mackay said.

Down the street, Errol Nedd has lived in his house for 21 years and has never seen anything like this.

“We’ve had several outages but never five days. I think we had one for three days maybe about two or three years ago, but that was the longest,” Nedd said.

His daughter has power, so he’s been going to her house. They are both just waiting it out.

“It’s a little bit of a hardship because you want your air conditioning, you want your lights but other than that, just live with it,” Nedd said.

Warner said linemen are working 12 hour shifts with 8 hours off. They are monitoring their health in the heat as well.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.