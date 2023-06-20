Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories with highs in the upper 90s

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect again today, slightly cooler temps later this week.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Through the morning hours there is a chance for a handful of showers and thunderstorms, though many of us will stay dry. It’s worth mentioning there is a possibility that we could see one or two stronger thunderstorms this morning, but that possibility is nothing to sweat over. If we were to see a strong to severe storm, the main concerns would be wind and hail. Around lunchtime, rain chances will be decreasing for the day. Temperatures will have warmed into the upper 80s, and we’ll eventually see highs this afternoon in the upper 90s. We have another Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect today, which heat alert you’re under will depend on your county and forecast heat indices for that area. As mentioned yesterday, while our highs will not be very impressive, it’s the heat index prompting these alerts. We’ll yet again see the heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, reach around 110-degrees (or higher) this afternoon in many areas. Please remember to stay hydrated and be safe if working outdoors. We continue to forecast a bit of a cool down for the second half of the week, as we’ll see highs a few degrees cooler Wednesday through Friday. What you’ll likely notice more than the cooler temperatures is the lower humidity, bringing the heat index down to a more “comfortable” level - but it will still be hot! Unfortunately, the relief doesn’t last long. By the coming weekend, highs are back in the upper 90s, nearing 100-degrees, and south winds will help to bring the humidity back up. To quote Jeremy on East Texas Now, “is it October yet?” Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg County judge declares local state of disaster
Brookshire Grocery Company giving away free food and ice at various locations on Juneteenth
Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Carl Callahan
Henderson County Sheriffs Office searching for missing man from Clear Water Bay
At about 8:42 p.m., firemen were alerted for a possible drowning of a two-year-old boy.
2-year-old drowning in lake near Payne Springs saved by attentive visitors

Latest News

Veterans Coping With PTSD
Crews continue to work around the clock to restore power and a sense of normalcy.
State leaders visit East Texas as part of disaster response
The City of Winona has been without power for four days.
City of Winona continues to recover from storm damage, power outages
The City of Winona has been without power for four days.
City of Winona continues to recover from storm damage, power outages