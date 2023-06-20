Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Another Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory continue this afternoon, expiring at 8pm this evening.  Temperatures will drop into the 80 by late evening with light winds overnight and partly cloudy skies.  Wednesday looks hot and humid again with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.  There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday evening.  A few storms are expected to develop in parts of Central Oklahoma and could hold together as they move southeast into East Texas.  A few isolated storms could be strong to severe with hail and high winds as the main threat.  Temperatures will fall by a few degrees through the end of the week with a better chance for rain Friday.

