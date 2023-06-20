Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg County judge declares local state of disaster
Brookshire Grocery Company giving away free food, ice at various locations on Juneteenth
Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
At about 8:42 p.m., firemen were alerted for a possible drowning of a two-year-old boy.
2-year-old struggling in lake near Payne Springs saved by attentive visitors

Latest News

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown at the...
Deputy at Parkland shooting would have seen bodies if he opened door, officer testifies
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law.
Judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco