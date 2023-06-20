Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Tyler police received a call at about 9 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler Saturday night
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 to be closed near Longview on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due...
Marshall hotel says system error caused incorrect rates
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas

Latest News

Crews continue to work around the clock to restore power and a sense of normalcy.
State leaders visit East Texas as part of disaster response
Veterans Coping With PTSD
The City of Winona has been without power for four days.
City of Winona continues to recover from storm damage, power outages
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change