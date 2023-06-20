Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters

People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six...
People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six teenagers were shot around where the Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up, according to police and fire officials.(WTMJ via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Milwaukee arrested a second person in a shooting in which six people, including the two alleged shooters, were wounded right after a Juneteenth celebration wrapped up.

The two defendants, males ages 17 and 19, were arrested after Monday’s shooting outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ, police said in a news release.

The other four people who were wounded are girls or women ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. All six of the people who were shot are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young women outside of the church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city’s Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

It was one of many shootings that took place across the country over a bloody holiday weekend.

“It’s just freaking heartbreaking. We have to do better as parents. We have to do better as adults in the community,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

