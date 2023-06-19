SWEPCO manager talks about disaster response, community support

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After devastating storms knocked out power to thousands of people in East Texas, SWEPCO teams have been working around the clock to restore service, with local communities stepping up to support their efforts.

External Affairs Manager for SWEPCO Mark Robinson shared some insight about just what happened to the system and what residents can expect.

“We sent out a notification saying the estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m. on Friday,” Robinson said. “That doesn’t make people happy. That means that 95% of the original outages will be restored by 10 p.m. on Friday. However, many of our customers, and I would say most of our customers, will be on well before that. Many of them are coming on today, will be coming on tomorrow, so hang in there. I know that it’s been hot. I had my power out up until just a few hours ago, and so I was excited to get it back on, and we’re excited to get yours back on as well.”

He went on to explain why this storm in particular was so damaging.

“The straight-line winds that we had — and you’ve covered the miles per hour...we’ve heard it all and we see it all, but what really made the impact was how much rain we have had over the past couple of weeks and specifically the few days before we had this storm, which completely soaked the ground. And then you have the straight-line winds — those winds themselves would have done plenty of damage, but with the soaking that our root systems had, there were trees everywhere. And so, really it was a combination of multiple things, and it was our entire service center, all the way from Fruitvale, Grand Saline, all the way to Haughton, Louisiana. Nobody caught a break this time. Everybody in our service area sustained some kind of damage.”

Most East Texans have faced a power outage at one time or another, but the widespread nature of this incident was part of the challenge in getting communities back up and running.

“So think about it — the peak of the storm, we had almost a quarter of a million customers out of power,” Robinson said. “That’s almost half of our customer base. That’s a big deal. I can’t remember ever saying that, and I hope I don’t ever have to say it again, but that is a historic storm.”

Teams from across Texas and even other states have responded to help meet the demands of restoring power.

“We brought in 3,000 resources, and resources is a cold way to say people, from all over the place: Ohio, Louisiana, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, South Texas,” Robinson explained. “Just like we’ve gone, and we’ve helped out in other places, it’s our turn this time, and they’re coming to help us.”

Of course, with that many people coming to help, the support of local communities is also needed.

“I’ve seen linemen sleep in all sorts of places, from trucks, to tents, to sleeper campers, to hotels and everything else you can think of,” Robinson said. “We have some really kind friends who helped us. We had some logistics issues with some of our accomodations at hotels, many of them didn’t have power. We just want to thank our community because we can’t do this alone. Even though people are hot, and they’re frustrated, and they’re tired, they still have found a way to give us grace, and we appreciate that.”

