Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated strong storms possible this evening and tonight. Very hot and humid again tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hopefully everyone had a great Father’s Day. It was certainly a very hot day as highs remained in the 90s and heat indices ranged anywhere from 105-113 degrees. We’ll stay quite warm for the remainder of the evening and we’ll all need to remain weather alert tonight as a few pop-up storms will be possible. Storm chances are quite low, but any storm that can develop will be capable of very large hail and isolated damaging wind gusts. Fingers crossed they struggle to form, and we get a totally quite night for the first time in a while. Monday marks Juneteenth and thankfully our skies look to remain dry and quite.. but temperatures will still be something we all need to pay attention to. We’ll wake up in the lower to middle 70s tomorrow before the mercury rockets back into the middle to upper 90s with heat indices easily exceeding 105 for most, so expect more Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings from 11a-8p tomorrow. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of water each day and limiting your time outdoors if possible. We’ll stay just as hot on Tuesday, then a weak cold front creeps down into portions of ETX on Wednesday, knocking our average highs down a few degrees through Friday. South winds return by next weekend, leading to temperatures trending hotter each afternoon, so lets enjoy whatever cooldown we can get on Wednesday.

