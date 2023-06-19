Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Search continues for Shelby County missing man

Roderick Grace
Roderick Grace(Shelby County Constable)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are asking the public to send in any information they may have on the whereabouts of Roderick Grace, 37, who was last seen in Timpson a month ago.

Grace is described as a 6′ tall black male, weighing about 170 pounds. He had been living in Center, but his family reported him missing to the Center police about a month ago, with no leads since, according to Shelby County Constable Josh Tipton.

Grace was last seen in Timpson last month and was headed to either the Garrison or Nacogdoches areas, Tipton said. He has a tear drop tattoo down the right side of his face and two star tattoos on the left side of his face, authorities said.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Center Police Department or Constable Tipton at (936) 615-8223.

Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches held Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, bringing the community...
Residents in Gladewater still working to recover from storm damage
Kilgore College Logo
