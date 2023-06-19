Search continues for Shelby County missing man

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are asking the public to send in any information they may have on the whereabouts of Roderick Grace, 37, who was last seen in Timpson a month ago.

Grace is described as a 6′ tall black male, weighing about 170 pounds. He had been living in Center, but his family reported him missing to the Center police about a month ago, with no leads since, according to Shelby County Constable Josh Tipton.

Grace was last seen in Timpson last month and was headed to either the Garrison or Nacogdoches areas, Tipton said. He has a tear drop tattoo down the right side of his face and two star tattoos on the left side of his face, authorities said.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Center Police Department or Constable Tipton at (936) 615-8223.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.