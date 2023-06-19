Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.(Arvell Dorsey Jr. / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (Gray News) – Officers in Ohio found an infant in the back of a garbage truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Plain City Police Department.

Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.

Authorities said the preliminary autopsy did not immediately reveal a cause of death but did confirm the baby girl’s umbilical cord was still attached.

The complete results of the full autopsy will not be known for several weeks, according to police.

Investigators are fielding tips and watching videos from various sources in an attempt to locate evidence or witnesses who may have seen the infant being put into the trash can.

Evidence obtained during the preliminary autopsy has been sent for DNA analysis.

“At this time, we are focused on identifying the infant and determining what led to the infant’s death, but we are also concerned about the health of the mother due to the strong potential that the baby was born without professional healthcare assistance,” Chief Dale McKee wrote in a news release.

Ohio is a state that recognizes Safe Haven laws that allow a birth parent to leave a newborn infant, up to 30 days old, with a medical worker in a hospital or at a fire department, or with a peace officer at a law enforcement agency.

If the baby has not been abused or neglected, the parent will face no legal consequences for making this choice.

Any birth parent who isn’t sure about what to do can call the Help Me Grow helpline to get information about caring for and raising children in addition to adoption information: 1-800-755-4769.

