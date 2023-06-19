Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi

FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.

State emergency workers were still working with counties Monday morning to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi were without power.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of people in Hinds County were still without power Monday morning after high winds pummeled the state early Friday.

Reeves said the state is opening command centers and shelters for those displaced by the severe weather.

