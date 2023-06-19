Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another hot and muggy day today, we’re starting the day with temperatures already in the upper 70s and low 80s. Through the morning we’ll warm into the upper 80s, and eventually the upper 90s this afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of the area today, with just a handful of counties, generally northeast of Longview, under a Heat Advisory. Heat indices, or the “feels like” temperatures, will be around 110-degrees or high this afternoon, please make sure you’re being safe if you’ll be outdoors today. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today, but there is a slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening and overnight.

That chance for rain will be with us for Tuesday morning as well, though through today and tomorrow morning, most of us will likely not see a drop of rain. Temperatures hold in the upper 90s, and probably some spots in the triple digits, through tomorrow, but we’ll see some mild relief by Wednesday. A weak front will move through the area helping to lower the humidity and bring afternoon highs down to the low and mid 90s for Wednesday through Friday. It won’t be much, but it’s at least something. This front may bring another chance for rain for part of the second half of the week, though chances still look low. By next weekend, the upper 90s make their return with mostly sunny skies currently in the forecast. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

